Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Curry won't be on a minutes restriction for Tuesday's game versus the Suns but isn't expected to see a heavy workload, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry will start in his return after missing the last 11 games with a shoulder injury. The superstar point guard will likely play slightly less than his season average of 34.4 minutes. However, Curry will likely return to his normal workload as he works his way back into game shape.