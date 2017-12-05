Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-rays come back negative

Curry had X-rays on his injured right ankle come back negative but will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Charania added that Curry's ankle remains very swollen, but the fact that no structural damage was reported is a positive sign. The MRI should generate a more accurate prognosis of both the severity of the ailment and Curry's timetable for return. He finished Monday's game against the Hornets with a team-high 31 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go along with 11 assists and five rebounds.