Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-rays come back negative
Curry had X-rays on his injured right ankle come back negative but will undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Charania added that Curry's ankle remains very swollen, but the fact that no structural damage was reported is a positive sign. The MRI should generate a more accurate prognosis of both the severity of the ailment and Curry's timetable for return. He finished Monday's game against the Hornets with a team-high 31 points (9-19 FG, 5-11 3PT, 8-9 FT) to go along with 11 assists and five rebounds.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-Rays negative on ankle•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits Monday's game with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play as expected Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...