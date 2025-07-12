Armstrong logged 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and four steals during Friday's 106-73 loss to the Trail Blazers in Summer League.

Armstrong came over from the Australian National Basketball League in February on a two-way deal with Golden State but didn't appear in an NBA game. He made a strong case Friday for why he should stick around with the Warriors, dishing out a team-high seven assists to pair with four steals. Armstrong averaged 11.8 points, 7.9 assists and 5.9 rebounds per game in the G League last season.