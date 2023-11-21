Jackson-Davis (leg) is available for Monday's game against Houston.
Jackson-Davis will return from a one-game absence due to left leg soreness. The rookie has averaged 7.8 minutes per game across 10 appearances this season, so he may be in store for only a small role even with Draymond Green (suspension) out of action Monday.
