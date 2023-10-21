Jackson-Davis will return to the bench for Friday's preseason game against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
This is an expected move with Kevon Looney returning from his illness. With the Warriors lacking size in the frontcourt, Jackson-Davis has a legitimate shot at rotation minutes to begin the season.
