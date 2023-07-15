Jackson-Davis logged 18 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks over 25 minutes of Saturday's 108-101 loss to Toronto during Summer League.

Jackson-Davis was a force on the inside for Golden State, swatting a pair of shots on the defensive end while amassing eight offensive boards and connecting on 75 percent of his field goal attempts. Though Jackson-Davis missed most of Summer League with a hamstring issue, he impressed during his pair of contests and could push for early playing time on a Golden State team in need of reliable frontcourt depth.