Jackson-Davis recorded 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-2 FT), and 10 rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 116-115 win over the Kings.

The 2023 second-round pick drew the start with Kevon Looney (illness) taking a seat and played extremely well in the win. His performance goes a long way toward earning a roster spot with the team, and the undersized Warriors could certainly use his presence on the bench. The Indiana product set school records in career rebounds (1,143) and blocks (270) and was one of five players in Big Ten history to record 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds.