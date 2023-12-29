Jackson-Davis finished Thursday's 114-102 loss to Miami with 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 26 minutes.

Jackson-Davis endured a slow start to the season, but there's no doubt he's been picking things up of late, scoring in double digits in five of his last six outings while posting three double-doubles in that span. The rookie out of Indiana averages 8.6 points and 7.3 rebounds across 17.8 minutes per game in December.