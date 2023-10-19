Jackson-Davis will start Wednesday's preseason game against Sacramento, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports reports.

Jackson-Davis will slide into the first unit with Draymond Green (ankle) and Kevon Looney (illness) sidelined and is expected to see around 30 minutes, as will the rest of the Golden State starters. Considering Jackson-Davis' rotation spot is not guaranteed, a strong performance Wednesday could help him land a consistent role early on in 2023-24.