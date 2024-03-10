Jackson-Davis will start Saturday's game versus the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are shaking things up and will move Andrew Wiggins to the bench. With Chris Paul starting in place of the injured Stephen Curry (ankle), Jackson-Davis will now provide a lob threat on pick-and-rolls.
