Jackson-Davis will move into the starting lineup for Saturday's game versus Dallas, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors are shaking up their lineup again after two straight losses. Jackson-Davis has really impressed in recent games, so he'll replace Kevon Looney in the first unit. Over his last six games, Jackson-Davis averaged 10.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks in 21.5 minutes per contest.