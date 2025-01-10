Jackson-Davis (eye) is available and in the starting five for Friday's game versus the Pacers, Alex Golden of the 'Setting the Pace' podcast reports.

Jackson-Davis has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday despite dealing with a left eye contusion. Across his last 10 appearances, the 24-year-old big man is averaging 11.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 blocks in 26.0 minutes.