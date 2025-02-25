Jackson-Davis (illness) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
Jackson-Davis is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to the illness. The second-year pro has received little playing time of late, so his potential absence shouldn't cause too many waves in the rotation.
