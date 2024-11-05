Jackson-Davis produced 12 points (6-11 FG), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 23 minutes during Monday's 125-112 win over Washington.

If nothing else, Jackson-Davis knows his role. The second-year big man plays around 20 minutes a night, grabs boards, protects the paint, moves the ball and takes easy shots. Nothing jumps off the page, but Jackson-Davis is locked into a consistent starting role and delivers when called upon. He's averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 blocks in 18.7 minutes per game across seven appearances this season.