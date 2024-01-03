Jackson-Davis had 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Tuesday's 121-115 victory over the Magic.

Jackson-Davis's insertion into the starting lineup is the result of Steve Kerr's attempt to find a winning formula, as they've only played .500 ball without Draymond Green (suspension). Those who depend on Kevon Looney for center production need to monitor this situation, as the rookie's presence in the starting lineup may continue.