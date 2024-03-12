Jackson-Davis finished Monday's 112-102 win over the Spurs with 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists across 26 minutes.

Jackson-Davis spun to his left hand, drove from the top of the key, and dunked over Victor Wembanyama in Blake Griffin throw-it-in fashion to submit a dunk-of-the-year candidate during Monday's victory. Highlight aside, Jackson-Davis' breakout rookie campaign has removed Kevon Looney from the rotation while bringing skills of a connective hub off the bench with tons of two-way effort and flashes of serious juice.