Jackson-Davis ended with 10 points (5-7 FG), 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 132-126 overtime victory over Boston.

Jackson-Davis is giving the veteran centers on the roster a run for their money, as he solidly outplayed Kevon Looney and Dario Saric in the overtime win. The second-round pick out of Indiana is in an upward trend with two good games to his credit, and his 29 minutes of court time gave him the most usage among the big men in the paint.