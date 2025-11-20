Jackson-Davis is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Heat on Wednesday, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson-Davis' insertion into the starting lineup is due to the Warriors sitting the likes of Draymond Green (illness), Al Horford (toe) and Jimmy Butler (back) following Tuesday's loss to the Magic. Wednesday marks Jackson-Davis' first start of the season, though he did start in 37 of 63 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, and as a starter he averaged 8.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists over 20.5 minutes per game.