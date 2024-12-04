Jackson-Davis will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.
Kevon Looney will get his first start of the season with Jackson-Davis retreating to the bench. The second-year big man averaged 6.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks across 15.4 minutes per game in his last five outings (four starts).
