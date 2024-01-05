Jackson-Davis will come off the bench for Thursday's game versus Denver, ESPN's Kendra Andrews reports.
Jackson-Davis started the past two games for Golden State and fared well, averaging 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks. However, coach Steve Kerr is rolling with Kevon Looney as his starting center Thursday, and it's likely because he wants the veteran to slow down Nikola Jokic.
