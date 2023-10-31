Jackson-Davis ended Monday's 130-102 victory over New Orleans with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and four blocks over 20 minutes.

Jackson-Davis saw extended time off the bench due to the blowout nature of Monday's win over the Pelicans, finishing as one of five Warriors players in double figures in scoring while leading the team in blocks and ending one board short of a double-double. Jackson-Davis appeared in only one game outside of Monday's outing, a scoreless outing Oct. 27 against Sacramento where he took the court for five minutes.