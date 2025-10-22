Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Opens season out of rotation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis didn't play in Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers.
Jackson-Davis was outside the Golden State rotation in the season opener, playing behind Draymond Green, Al Horford and Quinten Post. With a back-to-back set looming Thursday against Denver and then Friday against Portland, however, Horford is in line to rest for one of those contests. That means Jackson-Davis should enter the rotation on occasions when Horford is getting the night off.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Scores 14 points with seven boards•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available Sunday•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees seven minutes•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Muted performance in loss•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Promoted to starting role•