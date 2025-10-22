Jackson-Davis didn't play in Tuesday's 119-109 win over the Lakers.

Jackson-Davis was outside the Golden State rotation in the season opener, playing behind Draymond Green, Al Horford and Quinten Post. With a back-to-back set looming Thursday against Denver and then Friday against Portland, however, Horford is in line to rest for one of those contests. That means Jackson-Davis should enter the rotation on occasions when Horford is getting the night off.