Jackson-Davis logged 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 20 minutes of Thursday's 118-101 Summer League loss to Houston.

This was Jackson-Davis' first appearance in the Summer League after previously nursing a hamstring injury. He was slated to come off the bench, only to move into the starting lineup right before tip-off. The 57th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jackson-Davis looked comfortable as the roll man Thursday and likely made a strong impression on the coaching staff.