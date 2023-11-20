Jackson-Davis (lower leg) is questionable for Monday's game against the Rockets.
Jackson-Davis missed Saturday's game against the Thunder due to left lower leg soreness, and it's unclear whether he'll be available Monday. However, his status shouldn't significantly impact the Warriors' rotation.
