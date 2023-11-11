Golden State recalled Jackson-Davis from the G League's Santa Cruz Warriors on Saturday.
Jackson-Davis posted a double-double during Santa Cruz's season opener Friday, and he'll rejoin the parent club a day later. He's averaging 4.3 points and 2.7 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per game with Golden State this year.
