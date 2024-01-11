Jackson-Davis isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis will be replaced by Kevon Looney in the starting lineup Wednesday. The rookie big man is averaging 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.4 minutes across his previous five appearances coming off the bench.
