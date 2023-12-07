The Warriors recalled Jackson-Davis from the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League on Wednesday.
Jackson-Davis will return to the NBA after a brief stint in the G League. Jackson-Davis will be available for Wednesday's matchup with Portland.
