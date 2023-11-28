The Warriors recalled Jackson-Davis from the Santa Cruz Warriors on Tuesday.
After a brief stint in the G League, Jackson-Davis will be available for Tuesday's game against Sacramento. The rookie big man is averaging 3.9 points and 2.2 rebounds in 9.8 minutes across his previous 10 NBA appearances this season.
