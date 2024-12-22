Jackson-Davis is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.

Head coach Steve Kerr has decided to tweak its frontcourt for this matchup against the Timberwolves, meaning Jackson-Davis will get the nod over Kevon Looney at center. The second-year big man is averaging 8.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.7 steals per game when deployed in a starting role this season.