Watch Now:

Jackson-Davis is starting Sunday's game against the Raptors, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Jackson-Davis came off the bench in his last two appearances but will return to the starting lineup Sunday with Kevon Looney coming off the bench. Jackson-Davis averaged 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26.5 minutes per game over his previous two starts this year.

More News