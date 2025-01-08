Jackson-Davis posted 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 114-98 loss to the Heat.

Jackson-Davis produced a season-high 19 points just two days after a scoreless dud against the Kings in 18 minutes. He remains a dicey late-round fantasy option for his sporadic production and is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over his last five games.