Jackson-Davis logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Suns.

With Al Horford sitting out for maintenance, Jackson-Davis was able to log some backup center minutes behind Quinten Post. Despite a strong showing, Jackson-Davis can't be trusted as long as he's firmly behind Post and Horford on the depth chart.