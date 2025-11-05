Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees rare minutes
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson-Davis logged seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT), two rebounds and three assists over 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 win over the Suns.
With Al Horford sitting out for maintenance, Jackson-Davis was able to log some backup center minutes behind Quinten Post. Despite a strong showing, Jackson-Davis can't be trusted as long as he's firmly behind Post and Horford on the depth chart.
More News
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Opens season out of rotation•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Scores 14 points with seven boards•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Available Sunday•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Dealing with thumb issue•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Sees seven minutes•
-
Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis: Muted performance in loss•