Jackson-Davis totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 18 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Kevon Looney and Dario Saric weren't effective against the Trail Blazers, and the rookie ended the evening with the best total at the center position for the Warriors. Although the second-round pick may find himself back in the G League upon Draymond Green's (suspension) return, Sunday's performance makes a case for more playing time with the parent club.