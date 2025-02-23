Jackson-Davis has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to an illness.
Jackson-Davis is under the weather and the illness is severe enough for him to be held out of Sunday's contest. He was a healthy DNP for the Warriors' final two games before the All-Star break and played only three minutes of garbage time during Friday's 132-108 win over the Kings, so his absence won't impact Golden State's rotation all that much. Jackson-Davis' next chance to play is Tuesday against the Hornets.
