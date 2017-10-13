Play

Warriors' Trevor Thompson: Signs with Warriors

Thompson signed a deal with the Warriors on Friday.

Thompson is an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State who played four games with the Celtics in summer league and averaged 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds across 7.8 minutes. He'll likely be waived before the start of the regular season and ultimately end up on the team's G-League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

