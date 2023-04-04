Jerome will be active for the Warriors' final three games of the regular season but won't be eligible to play in the postseason, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Jerome remains signed to a two-way contract and doesn't look like he'll be converted to a standard NBA deal before the end of the league year, but he'll at least be able to finish the regular season on the court. The fourth-year guard last played for the Warriors on March 11, sitting out each of the team's subsequent 11 contests while he closed in on his allotted 50 active games as a two-way player. Since he's been active 47 times this season, he'll be able to suit up for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Friday's game in Sacramento and Sunday's game in Portland before being shut down. Jerome will become a restricted free agent this summer, but the Warriors could look to retain him on a standard NBA deal if the price is right.