Jerome totaled 14 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Sunday's 123-109 victory over the Grizzlies.

Jerome came off the bench once again during Sunday's Christmas Day tilt, but he was efficient from the floor to lead the Warriors' bench players in scoring. He's had fairly well-rounded production over his last five appearances and has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game during that time.