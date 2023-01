Jerome posted 22 points (9-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, eight assists, one block and one steal over 41 minutes during Friday's 120-114 victory over the Cavaliers.

Jerome made the most of his opportunities in Friday's start, shooting with efficiency from the field while also finding his teammates for buckets. This was a rare outburst of points from the Virginia product, and it marks his best scoring night of the 2022-23 campaign.