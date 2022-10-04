The Warriors signed Jerome on Tuesday, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.com reports.

Jerome was traded to the Rockets by the Thunder in a multi-player trade, but he was let go by Houston in the aftermath of the deal. As expected, he'll join the Warriors for training camp, but he's unlikely to make the talented roster, so it's possible he winds up in the G League to start the 2022-23 campaign. The 2019 first-round pick appeared in 48 games for Oklahoma City last year and averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game.