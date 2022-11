Jerome had 18 points (7-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 32 minutes during Friday's 114-105 loss to the Pelicans.

Jerome stepped into a larger role Friday as the Warriors gave their stars the night off. We have seen flashes from Jerome in the past, but at this point, he is simply too buried on the depth chart to have any chance at putting up sustainable value. As a point of reference, prior to this game, Jerome had failed to exceed 16 minutes in any game all season.