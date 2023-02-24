Jerome registered 20 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-111 loss to the Lakers.

Jerome was the Warriors' second-leading scorer Thursday, finishing just two points behind team leader Klay Thompson. Jerome saw more court time than any other player in the game, logging 30 minutes for just the fourth time this season. He's averaged 19.3 points, 4.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 triples in those contests, so there's certainly reason to see potential, though Jerome came into Thursday averaging just 18.0 minutes over his previous five contests despite the absence of Stephen Curry (lower leg) in each of those games.