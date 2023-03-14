Jerome wasn't available to play in Monday's 123-112 win over the Suns, and he won't be eligible to suit up for the Warriors until he has his two-way contract to an NBA deal, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warriors' two two-way players -- Jerome and Anthony Lamb -- are in limbo at the moment now that both have been active for the maximum 50 games with the NBA team this season. After Golden State elected not to re-sign Lester Quinones after his 10-day deal expired, the team has an opening on the 15-man roster, which will more than likely be reserved for one of Lamb or Jerome. The other, however, will have to wait for Golden State to waive another player before being eligible to play again.