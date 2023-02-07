Jerome amassed six points (2-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 19 minutes during Monday's 141-114 victory over the Thunder.

After falling out of the rotation in late January, Jerome has appeared in the last three games as a serviceable reserve point guard behind Jordan Poole, who is starting in place of Stephen Curry (lower leg). Jerome also saw minutes before Curry's leg injury, so he may still claim a role once Curry is back, though it's not something to count on. Jerome still doesn't produce enough to crack fantasy relevance in most formats, averaging 7.0 points, 2.7 assists and 1.6 rebounds over 17.8 minutes per game on the season.