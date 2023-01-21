Jerome is starting at point guard in Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
The Warriors are resting their regular starters, so Jerome is set to see a much bigger workload than usual. He recorded four points, three rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in his only other start this season.
