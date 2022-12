Jerome notched 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three assists in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 132-94 loss to the Knicks.

Jerome put up double figures for just the second time in 16 contests this season, and he received more playing time Tuesday with Stephen Curry (shoulder), Andrew Wiggins (groin) and Donte DiVincenzo (illness) out of commission. The Virginia product has posted nine or more points and dished out three or more assists in three straight appearances.