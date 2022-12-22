Jerome recorded 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 143-113 loss to the Nets.

The Warriors fell behind by a significant margin once again Wednesday, which allowed Jerome to see increased run for the shorthanded club. He topped 20 minutes of playing time for a second consecutive game and scored in double figures once again while also posting a season-high mark in assists. Over his last five appearances, Jerome has averaged 9.0 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game.