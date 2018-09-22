Warriors' Tyler Ulis: Joins Warriors in camp
Ulis signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Warriors on Friday, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Ulis was waived by the Suns prior to the kick off of free agency. He spent his first two seasons in Phoenix providing point guard depth, but saw a fair amount of playing time due to injuries ahead of him. Overall, the Kentucky product averaged 7.6 points, 4.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.5 triples across 21.1 minutes during his time there. He will presumably have a hard time earning a spot on the the Warriors' final roster heading into the season, but he will get an opportunity to make an impression.
