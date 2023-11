Garuba logged 17 points (8-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 22 minutes of Saturday's 129-115 win over the Stars.

Santa Cruz was missing Trayce Jackson-Davis because he was recalled to Golden State, so Garuba got an extended look Saturday and made the most of it. He's known as a defensive specialist, so to see Garuba play this well on the offensive end is very encouraging.