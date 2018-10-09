Warriors' Will Cherry: Agrees to deal with Golden State
Cherry inked a contract with the Warriors on Monday.
Cherry signed a training camp deal in September, and he earned a contract with his performance in camp and in preseason play. The details of the agreement haven't been disclosed per team policy, so there's a good chance he'll begin the regular season in the G-League.
