Warriors' Will Cherry: Joining Golden State for camp
Cherry will sign a contract to join the Warriors for training camp, Sam Amico of Amicohoops.net reports.
Cherry last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 campaign, where he registered 69.4 total minutes with the Cavaliers. Since then, he's been overseas. Most recently, Cherry played for Croatian squad Cedevita, where he saw 24.0 minutes per game and averaged 11.0 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals.
